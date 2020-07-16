MEAC postpones fall sports over COVID-19 concerns

NORFOLK, Va. (WNCN) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has postponed all fall sports for the 2020 fall season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

No decision has been made if fall sports will be moved to the spring.

However, winter sports are slated to go on as scheduled.

“The Council of Presidents and Chancellors took this action out of a concern for the safety as well as the physical and mental health of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff, faculty and fans,” the conference said in a statement.

MEAC athletes will be able to continue with “resocialization” – which includes mental and physical health counseling, strength and conditioning protocol and compliance with all COVID-19 safety requirements.

In response to the announcement, A&T Athletic Director Earl Hilton released the following statement:

“Our hearts break for our student athletes, who continue to have their lives upended by this pandemic, and for the many faithful supporters across the nation of our athletics teams. Having said that, we support every effort to protect and maintain the health of our students, coaches, staff and Aggie Nation supporters.

We will provide the support our student-athletes need through this difficult period. That will include provision of opportunities for them to receive the academic and athletics support necessary for them to effectively navigate these unprecedented challenges.” Earl Hilton

The MEAC joins the CIAA in postponing fall sports.

North Carolina Central University and North Carolina A&T University are both part of the 11 school conference.