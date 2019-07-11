Megan Rapinoe posters vandalized with homophobic slurs in New York City

New York City police are investigating a possible hate crime after several posters of U.S. Women’s National Soccer team star Megan Rapinoe, who is openly gay, were vandalized with homophobic slurs. NYPD said the incident happened inside a Manhattan subway station late Monday, one day after the team won its record-breaking fourth World Cup title.

NYPD Detective Sophia Mason told CBS News that officers found eight Rapinoe posters throughout the 42nd Street subway station mezzanine with permanent marks that featured “various derogatory, anti-sexual orientation comments.” She said the act is being investigated by the department’s Hate Crimes Task Force. The posters have since been cleaned off.

Rapinoe, who was named the World Cup MVP, has been an outspoken advocate for gender equity and LGBTQ inclusion. After the soccer team was honored with a ticker tape parade on Wednesday, she delivered a rousing speech at City Hall.

“We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less, listen more, talk less. We got to know this is everybody’s responsibility,” she said. “It’s our responsibility to make this world a better place.”

Rapinoe has also been in the headlines over her public feud with President Trump. She has said she would not visit the White House if she was invited by Mr. Trump.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now