Men’s ACC basketball tournament returning to Greensboro in 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament will return to Greensboro, with the Greensboro Coliseum playing host to the event, ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced Tuesday.

“The partnership between the ACC and the city of Greensboro is extremely special, and one that has spanned nearly seven decades,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “The decision to bring the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament back to the Greensboro Coliseum was the right thing to do and we look forward to returning in 2023. We also appreciate the annual hospitality shown to our teams, schools, alumni and fans while hosting the ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the ACC Women’s Basketball Championship and the ACC Women’s Golf Championship.”

The Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the ACC Tournament more than any other venue and will welcome the event for the 28th time in 2023.

The site of the annual tournament is now solidified for the next three years.

The ACC previously announced the 2021 and 68th annual ACC Tournament will be played at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., while the 2022 ACC Tournament will return to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.