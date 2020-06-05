Breaking News
Federal agents arrest man for taking part in fire set at Fayetteville Market House
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5:30

Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand pledge $100 million in fight for racial equality

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand, a subsidiary of Nike has committed $100 million over the next 10 years to fight racial inequalities in America.

“Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism. But we know we can do more. In addition to the investment from NIKE Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years. We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together,” said Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility.”

The money will be allocated to “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education”. 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories