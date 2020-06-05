Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand pledge $100 million in fight for racial equality

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand, a subsidiary of Nike has committed $100 million over the next 10 years to fight racial inequalities in America.

“Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism. But we know we can do more. In addition to the investment from NIKE Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years. We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together,” said Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility.”

The money will be allocated to “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education”.