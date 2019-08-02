Midnight madness! Some central NC high school football teams waste no time starting preseason

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Some North Carolina high school football teams didn’t waste a moment getting on the practice field.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association allows preseason practices to be held beginning Aug. 1. Some teams, like Holly Springs, held a midnight practice as soon as the calendar turned.

Others, like three-time defending state champion Wake Forest, opted to hold off for a few hours. The Cougars held their first practice Thursday morning.

Most teams are set to open their seasons on Aug. 23.

