COLORADO (WNCN) – First baseman Miguel Cabrera will again have to wait another day to join the 3,000 club.

Sitting at 2,999 career hits, Cabrera was poised to join an elite group of just six other MLB players all-time on Friday night. But the series opener between the Detroit Tigers in Colorado against the Rockies was rained out, MLB announced earlier Friday evening eastern time.

Only Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Alex Rodriguez, Eddie Murray, Albert Pujols and Raphael Palmero have hit at least 3,000 balls in the majors, Pardon the Interruption’s Tony Kornheiser and Mike Wilbon said in Thursday night’s episode when doing a segment on Cabrera.

Cabrera was in a near-perfect spot to achieve the feat against the New York Yankees on Thursday when the Tigers had two men in scoring position with the slugger at the plate in the eighth inning, but the Pinstripes opted to intentionally walk him.

It paid off for New York to not have Cabrera achieve the monumental feat against them, however, the very next batter, did bat in the two runs.

Now, Cabrera’s next chance to jump to 3,000 will be in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The Tigers and Rockies will play at 1:10 and 6:40 p.m. on April 23.