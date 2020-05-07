Millbrook hoops star, New Mexico signee credits sibling basketball rivalry for part of his success

Patrick and Nolan Dorsey had many afternoon battles on the court in the family’s driveway. If that court could talk it would tell tales of sibling blood baths when the two would scuffle, neither giving an inch.

“No never want to lose to my little brother,” admitted Patrick. “The number of battles, it’s unbelievable some of the games that have been played out here.”

As brutal as those games may have been it pales in comparison to “Brotherly Love.” This past season Nolan missed his entire senior campaign due to injury. That same big brother that used to knock him down in the driveway, was there to pick him up when needed most.

“He was talking to me every day,” said Nolan. “I leaned on him and coach Davis. It’s really when you find out who’s there for you. Moral support was big and I probably wouldn’t be here healthy right now without them.”

Even without Dorsey, the Millbrook Wildcats were one of the state’s best teams all season long, finishing with a 23-4 mark. It just makes you wonder how good the ‘Cats would have been with Dorsey healthy.

“Not having him on the court was tough, not having that guy that we had kind of been building toward being our leader on the floor was tough,” said Millbrook head basketball coach Chris Davis. “Would have been nice to see what we could have done if we had had him.”

Nolan Dorsey, though, is now healthy and will soon head off to New Mexico to play for the Lobos. His future school, like his brother and coach Davis, standing by him through the tough times.

“I trust them and got a lot of respect for them for sticking with me and I plan to put on a show,” Nolan bragged.

A show that’s been in the making for more than a year. But for Dorsey there’s no looking back now. Except maybe to those epic battles in the driveway. And the lesson learned there.

“Growing up no mercy was shown to him,” Patrick said. “I feel like that probably helped him because that just fueled his fire I’d say.”