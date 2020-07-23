Millbrook HS hoops standout Will Felton taking talents to Hargrave Military Academy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Will Felton was a three-year starter at Millbrook High School and was all set to smash a handful of school records.

A healthy senior season would have seen the 6-foot-9 forward become the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder while becoming the winningest player in Millbrook’s 97-year history. Instead, Felton made the difficult decision to transfer.

“It’s more than just basketball,” Felton said of his time at Millbrook. “As a family, we had gotten to know each other throughout the years and I really do appreciate that and I’m thankful for it. I still love Millbrook.”

Felton will now play 102 miles away from home at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham Virginia, an institution known for winning and discipline.

“I think it’s a lot to do with discipline getting used to that,” said Felton. “I think I’m ready for that.”

With Felton, Millbrook was viewed as a state title contender next season and the Wildcats will still be one of the best teams around. But one visit to the basketball powerhouse convinced him it was time to leave the comforts of home.

“From what I had heard from Garner Road and definitely saw when I went to visit the results that they produced,” Felton explained. “I thought that was very important for the future.”

Elon, College of Charleston, Hofstra, and Appalachian State are some of the schools in hot pursuit of the power forward.

A few high profile programs including the University of North Carolina have also shown interest. A breakout year at Hargrave may be what it takes to get an offer.

“I think being able to play against other high level athletes is definitely a good thing to prepare for and I’ll definitely be able to train to get there too,” said Felton.

Records were made to be broken. For Will Felton, though, accolades and scrapbook material were not enough to keep him home.