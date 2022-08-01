NEW YORK (AP) — The trade market got busy ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, with the New York Yankees acquiring pitcher Frankie Montas from Oakland for four prospects.

As contenders bulked up ahead of stretch runs and possible postseason appearances, San Diego got All-Star closer Josh Hader from first-place Milwaukee on Monday, and Houston obtained designated hitter/first baseman Trey Mancini from Baltimore as part of a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay. The AL West leaders also added catcher Christian Vázquez from Boston, which in turn acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from Cincinnati.

St. Louis obtained left-hander José Quintana and right-hander Chris Stratton from Pittsburgh, and Milwaukee added right-hander Matt Bush from Texas.

World Series champion Atlanta acquired outfielder Robbie Grossman from Detroit and brought back infielder Ehire Adrianza from Washington. The Yankees got reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs, and the Chicago White Sox obtained left-hander Jake Diekman from Boston.

Montas became the second front-line starting pitcher to switch teams ahead of the deadline, after Seattle got Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. In exchange for the 29-year-old right-hander and struggling reliever Lou Trivino, the Yankees sent payroll-paring Oakland 26-year-old rookie left-hander J.P. Sears along with three minor leaguers: 24-year-old lefty Ken Waldichuk, 23-year-old right-hander Luis Medina and 22-year-old infielder Cooper Bowman.

Montas is 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts, including a 2.76 ERA since the start of May. He has 109 strikeouts and 28 walks in 104 2/3 innings.

“His level of talent, especially with how he’s pitched the last couple years, just excited to get him in the mix,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s got the full arsenal and stuff you look for in a top-of-the-rotation guy. Gone out and proved last couple years he is that kind of caliber pitcher.”

Hader went to the Padres for recently demoted closer Taylor Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and pitching prospect Robert Gasser. Hader has 29 saves while Rogers has 28, though the Padres recently removed Rogers from the closer role after he blew consecutive opportunities in Detroit. The Padres obtained Rogers from Minnesota on opening day.

“Josh Hader is one of the best closers in the league,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said. “He’s been there, done that, pitched in big spots, big playoff games. He’s got elite stuff.”

Houston acquired Mancini in a trade that moved speedy outfielder Jose Siri to the Rays. The Astros got right-hander Jayden Murray from Tampa Bay, and the Orioles received right-hander Chayce McDermott.

The AL West-leading Astros were in the market for a first baseman with Yuli Gurriel struggling. The 30-year-old Mancini, a fan favorite and cancer survivor, is hitting .268 with 10 homers and 41 RBIs in 92 games.

“Trey has been such an important part of our lives here the last, since I’ve been here, and a big part of Baltimore and a big part of this community,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “And you know it’s hard to see someone like him go, just a close friend to so many people.”

Houston sent Boston minor league infielder Enmanuel Valdez and outfielder Wilyer Abreu for Vázquez. Boston acquired Pham for a player to be named or cash.

“This is one that I know hurts in the clubhouse. That’s something we don’t take lightly,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said of trading Vázquez.

St. Louis gave the Pirates right-hander Johan Oviedo and third baseman/first baseman Malcom Nuñez for Quintana and Stratton. Texas received infielder Mark Mathias and left-hander Antoine Kelly for Bush. Detroit got minor league lefty Kris Anglin for Grossman.

