FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville State head basketball coach Luke D’Alessio’s scouting report on the Duke Blue Devils read like a scary Halloween tale.

“I said to them-NBA player, NBA player, NBA player, lottery pick, lottery pick,” said D’Alessio as he pointed out the talent level his Broncos were about to face. “They’re just too talented a team.”

And he was right. The 7th ranked Blue Devils used an early 12-1 run in bolting out to a 17-6 lead on their way to an 82-45 Wednesday night exhibition win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The contest was a reward for Fayetteville State winning the CIAA tournament, the Broncos’ first title since 1973. And FSU took full advantage of the opportunity.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) I tried to get their focus because they’re taking pictures and videos as we practiced here,” he said. “But it’s ok, I wanted them to enjoy the moment.”

For the Broncos, the second half of the game was much more enjoyable than the first 20 minutes. Duke led 50-22 at the break but only outscored the visitors 32-23 after the intermission.

Cress Worthy led the Broncos with 16 points.

“If you had told me before the game, what did they score 82 points?” D’Alessio asked the gathered media. “I’d be happy for them to only score 82 points because they could easily score a hundred points on you.

“This game is going to help us because we’re not going to get the environment we got today. It wore me out. I never had to yell so much in my life but that’s ok.”