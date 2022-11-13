NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Norfolk State started well, but it couldn’t overcome a dominant performance from Davius Richard, who accounted for five touchdowns as North Carolina Central clinched the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title with a 48-14 win Saturday before 2,933 at Dick Price Stadium.

Richard was 22-for-31 passing and threw for a season-high 347 yards and four touchdowns, running for another score. Three of the scoring tosses came in a dominant second quarter which saw N.C. Central erase a 7-0 first-quarter deficit.

Otto Kuhns’ 10-yard scoring run had given the Spartans the early lead, capping off a 10-play, 73-yard drive.

Later, in the second quarter, North Carolina Central (8-2, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) proceeded to blow it open, scoring touchdowns on all four of its drives.

Latrell Collier ran it in from the 1 to knot the score, then, in a six-minute span, Richard threw a 24-yard scoring pass to J’mari Taylor, 23 yards to Collier and 1 yard to Joaquin Davis with the last coming five seconds before halftime.

Kuhns, who threw for 90 yards (15-for-27) and ran for another 87, threw a 16-yard pass to Da’Quan Felton (Churchland HS) for a Norfolk State (1-9, 1-3) touchdown to cut the Eagles’ lead to 28-14. Felton finished with 6 catches for 49 yards.

But later in the quarter, Richard and E.J. Hicks hooked up for an 81-yard scoring strike, extending the lead to 34-14. Richard added a 13-yard scoring run and J’Mari Taylor ran it in from 45 yards to provide the final, conference-title clinching margin for N.C. Central.

N.C. Central outgained Norfolk State 548 yards to 323.

Freshman Jordin Lennon (York HS, Yorktown, Va.) led the Spartans in rushing, carrying the ball 13 times for 101 yards, which included a 59-yard run. Tyler Long had 14 tackles, 2 solo and 12 assisted.