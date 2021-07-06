Namibia teenagers barred from Olympic 400 over testosterone

The Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower are illuminated with Olympic colours to mark 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Two 18-year-old female runners from Namibia won’t be allowed to run in the 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympics after medical tests showed they have high natural testosterone levels.

That makes them ineligible under the same contentious rules that have sidelined South Africa’s Caster Semenya.

The Namibia Olympic committee said Friday that Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi have been withdrawn from the team in the 400 meters.

Namibia’s track federation said they would still go to the games and would compete in the 200 meters, an event that is not affected by the regulations.