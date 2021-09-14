NASCAR to hold exhibition race inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (WNCN) In the 1950s, NASCAR ran a few races on the infield at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The images from the day are incredible.

The idea was eventually abandoned but never forgotten.

Recently, NASCAR expressed interest in returning to such an event in an attempt to raise interest in the fading sport – may have come up with a winner.

To begin next season, NASCAR will run an exhibition race inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Titled – “The Clash at the Coliseum” – it will take place on Feb. 6, 2022, and be the first NASCAR race held inside the stadium since it opened in 1923.

The Clash at the Coliseum will be part of the Coliseum’s centennial celebration and the first preseason race to be held somewhere other than Daytona.

“Los Angeles is synonymous with major sports and entertainment events, so we seized an innovative opportunity to showcase NASCAR at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to take center stage in this market as we get our 2022 season underway.”

The current playing surface inside the Coliseum playing surface will be turned into a quarter-mile, asphalt track.

The racing will be tight with all of the beating and banging associated with short-track racing. It will be the first time fans gets a chance to see the new NextGen cars in action as well.

Tickets go on sale for Clash at the Coliseum starting Thursday at 1 p.m.