IRVING, TEXAS (WNCN) — The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame are honoring four North Carolina college football coaches and athletic directors that passed away this year.

According to the foundation, these coaches and directors played a role in improving college football for future generations.

Those that passed away between Dec. 7, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022 are honored this year.

The North Carolina university coaches and directors are:

East Carolina University Athletics Director Bill Cain. (Sept. 30, 1933-June 8, 2022)

North Carolina Central University head football coach Ray Greene. (Aug. 12, 1938-June 17, 2022)

Sugar Bowl CEO, 2018 NFF Legacy Award recipient and University of North Carolina Athletics Director Paul Hoolahan. (1950-Nov. 16, 2022)

North Carolina State head football coach Tom Reed. (Jan. 7, 1945-Sept. 26, 2022)

The NFF also honored University of Virginia football players Devin Chandler (2002-2022), Lavel Davis Jr. (2002-2022) and D’Sean Perry (2002-2022) who were killed in a mass shooting in Charlottesville earlier this year.