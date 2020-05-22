Patrick Ewing, the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The former New York Knicks star announced the diagnosis on Twitter, adding, “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly.”
Ewing decided to share the news publicly to “emphasize that this virus can affect anyone,” according to a statement from Georgetown Athletics.
Ewing is isolated at an area hospital for treatment.
No one else in the Georgetown men’s basketball program has tested positive for the virus, according to the statement.
“I want everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones,” Ewing tweeted.
- NBA legend Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19: ‘This virus is serious’
- Man seriously wounded in Raleigh shooting drives himself to hospital, police say
- New guidance allows breweries, wineries, distilleries to open under Phase 2 in NC
- Durham hair salons readjust reopening plans as stay-at-home order remains in place
- NC bar, tavern owners form advocacy group after being left out of Phase 2
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now