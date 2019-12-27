Breaking News
Federal judge temporarily blocks NC’s voter ID law
Live Now
CBS 17 Noon News

NC A&T men’s basketball coach suspended indefinitely

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina A&T Aggies men’s basketball coach Jay Joyner has been suspended indefinitely, according to Director of Athletics Earl Hilton III.

Associate Head Coach Willie Jones will serve as the acting head coach in Joyner’s absence.

Officials had no further comment on the suspension until the “personnel matter is resolved.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss