NC A&T men’s basketball coach suspended indefinitely

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina A&T Aggies men’s basketball coach Jay Joyner has been suspended indefinitely, according to Director of Athletics Earl Hilton III.

Associate Head Coach Willie Jones will serve as the acting head coach in Joyner’s absence.

Officials had no further comment on the suspension until the “personnel matter is resolved.”

