NORFOLK, Va. (WNCN) — N.C. Central advanced to the MEAC Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinals after a 89-59 domination Delaware State University on Wednesday night.

The Eagles let the ball fly from beyond the arc, connecting on 14 three-pointers, including 10 triples during an explosive second-half surge at the Norfolk Scope Arena, according to a news release.

N.C. Central (18-11) advances to the tournament semifinals on Friday at 8 p.m. to take on the winner of the Norfolk State-Coppin State contest.

NC Central’s Devin Butts shoots against a Delaware State defender Wednesday night in Norfolk, Va., during the MEAC tournament semifinals. (N.C. Central)

The Eagles are riding an eight-game winning streak.

Devin Butts, Justin Wright, and Eric Boone led the long-distance fireworks, as the trifecta trio combined to shoot 11-of-18 three-pointers. Butts energized the Eagles by nailing five of his 10 shots from long range, including 4-of-6 shooting after halftime to finish with 15 points.

The 14 3-point field goals are the most by NCCU against a Division I opponent since Feb. 1, 2021, when the Eagles also tallied 14 versus South Carolina State, and the most made treys on the road since reclassifying as a Division I program at the start of the 2011-12 season.

Wright made all three of his 3-pointers to aid the junior guard in tallying a game-high 23 points, along with grabbing a team-best seven rebounds. Boone hit 3-of-5 from distance to achieve 13 points with a game-high six assists and five boards.

Senior seven-foot center Brendan Medley-Bacon had 13 points and three rebounds.

Delaware State (6-24) was topped by Khyrie Staten with 18 points, along with Cameron Stitt with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.