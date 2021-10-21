NC Central, hoping to rebound from down season, picked to finish 3rd in MEAC

North Carolina forward Day’Ron Sharpe guards North Carolina Central guard Nicolas Fennell, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Norfolk State is the preseason pick to rule the league this season, garnering 10 of 16 first-place votes from the eight conference coaches and sports information directors.

North Carolina Central was tabbed to finish third just behind Morgan State. The Eagles got one first-place vote.

The Eagles are coming off a rare disappointing season under head coach Levelle Moton. The pandemic limited them to just 14 games. They finished with a 5-9 record. The Eagles were bounced from the MEAC Tournament by eventual league champion Norfolk State 87-58.

Central guard Randy Miller Jr. was selected to the MEAC second team. Last season, Miller played all 25 games at Indiana State University but decided to return to Durham for his final season.

Miller has played on championship squads at Central, averaging 13.5 points per game over his career.

N.C. Central will travel to the University of Richmond for its season opener on Nov. 9.