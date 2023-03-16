HOUSTON (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University men’s basketball center Brendan Medley-Bacon has been selected to participate in the second-annual HBCU All-Star Game during Final Four weekend in Houston, as one of the nation’s top 24 HBCU seniors.

The game will air live on the CBS Sports Network at 4 p.m. on April 2.

Medley-Bacon, a 7-footer from Baltimore, Maryland, earned the 2023 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year award after ranking 28th in the nation with a MEAC-high 1.93 blocked shots per game.

His 58 rejections are third on the university’s all-time single-season list, and the most by an Eagle in 19 years, according to a news release.

The All-MEAC Second Team honoree also averaged 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Medley-Bacon is now the third Eagle to be selected as an HBCU All-Star following Randy Miller Jr. in 2021-22 and C.J. Keyser in 2020-21.

