INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Harris threw five touchdown passes, including two apiece to Joaquin Davis and Chauncey Spikes, to help North Carolina Central beat Mississippi Valley State 45-3 Saturday night to win the 39th annual Circle City Classic at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Devin Smith caught a 16-yard TD pass from Harris to cap a seven-play, 77-yard drive and Spikes added a 2-yard touchdown reception to make it 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

Anthony Turnage kicked a 44-yard field goal to make it 21-3 with 7:45 left in the second quarter.

N.C. Central (3-1) had a seven-game win streak, dating to last season, snapped last week in a loss at No. 22 UCLA.

Mississippi Valley State (0-3) won the only other matchup between the programs 17-16 when Jalani Eason threw a 2-yard TD pass to Caleb Johnson as time expired on Oct. 2, 2021.

The Delta Devils made their first appearance in the Circle City Classic, which was established in 1984 as a showcase of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, since 1985. Jerry Rice, who went on to help the San Francisco 49ers win three Super Bowls, caught two TD passes to help MVSU beat Grambling State 48-36 in the inaugural game.

Jared Wilson led Mississippi Valley State with 80 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Harris, a junior who went into the game with zero career touchdown passes, completed 17 of 28 for 263 yards with no interceptions.