DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Central Eagles have landed in California.

The NC Central football team flew out to the West Coast, landing in Los Angeles on Thursday as the Eagles get ready for Saturday’s showdown with No. 24 UCLA.

The Eagles’ roster consists of players from areas along the East Coast, such as North Carolina and South Carolina, but they have three from Southern California.

CBS 17 Sports Director Chris Clark made the trip with the Eagles. He caught up with NC Central defensive end and Lawndale, California native Thomas Johnson, asking him what it feels like to play at his old stomping grounds, as well as about the opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl.

“It’s just a very great experience. I’m just happy to play in front of my family and come back to the city and play ball,” Johnson said. “It’s an experience (to play in the Rose Bowl). I ain’t never did it, but I’m sure it’s going to be beautiful.”

The team is set to practice at Glendale Community College on Thursday before walking through drills at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

Saturday is slated to be the first-ever meeting between NC Central and UCLA. This is also the first time the Eagles have squared off against a nationally-ranked FBS opponent.

NC Central (2-0) and UCLA (2-0) will kick off at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday at 5 p.m. EDT.

You can watch our game preview coverage in the video below: