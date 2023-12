DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. Central head men’s basketball coach Levelle Moton has become the winningest coach in Eagles men’s basketball history, according to the N.C. Central Department of Athletics.

He got his 252nd win with a decisive 102-50 win Friday night against St. Andrews. He surpassed Floyd Brown who is now second with 251 wins.

Moton, a Raleigh native who graduated from Enloe High School in 1992, was named head coach in 2009. He is a former player at N.C. Central.