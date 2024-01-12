DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — He is the voice of the North Carolina Central Eagles.

“I literally have a blast every time I do these games,” said Bill Murphy.

For 16 years Bill Murphy’s booming voice has filled both McLendon-McDougald arena as well as O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. His unique style catching the ears of each and every fan.

“I don’t know how anybody else does it,” said Murphy. “I don’t go to a lot of other games and stuff like that but I just know this is how we do it here.”

And it works perfectly. Murphy got his start behind the mic more than a decade and a half ago when he was the emcee at the annual Jerry Stackhouse Pro Am tournament. Ingrid Wicker-McCree, North Carolina Central’s athletic director at the time, liked what she heard, and a star was born.

“I want to bring a professional demeanor to the game all the time,” Murphy explained. “But I want to have what we call around here Eagle Pride Amplified to the best of my ability.”

That means energy — lots and lots of energy — which comes natural for Murphy. But has there ever come a time when his calls went over the line?

“No, no one ever told me it’s too much, or to dial it back,” said Murphy. “No, no it’s always been just be yourself.”

Good advice. It seems to be working just fine for Murphy.

“If I’m having fun I might as well act like I’m having fun,” said Murphy. “It’s really just that simple, it’s not anything complicated, it’s not calculated, I’m just having a blast and I think it comes through.”

As much as he would like for it to be, this is not what Murphy does for a living. He works in Raleigh as a digital sales manager.

“I have a real job, but this is like the best part-time job on the planet, in my opinion,” said Murphy.

Oh really?

“I would do this for free,” laughed Murphy. “The fact that they actually pay me is kind of like a bonus.”

And the beat goes on.

“I’m willing to do this until they tell me they don’t want me anymore,” said Murphy.

You get the feeling that’s a call that’s not coming any time soon.