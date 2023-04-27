CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Courage made a move to improve the team’s offense by acquiring veteran forward Victoria Pickett from Gotham FC on Thursday.

“We are excited to add Victoria to our club,” Courage head coach Sean Nahas said. “She’s someone we’ve noticed since her rookie year and always felt she could have a great impact on any team.”

Pickett is in her third professional season and was a finalist for the National Women’s Soccer League Rookie of the Year after being drafted No. 15 by the Kansas City Current in 2021.

Pickett has logged 104 minutes across three regular season games including one start for Gotham this season. It was not disclosed why Pickett is now on her third team in as many seasons.

She was acquired for $200,000 in allocation money.