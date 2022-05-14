RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The game between the North Carolina Courage and NJ/NY Gotham FC Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Details regarding the rescheduling of the match will be available in the coming weeks, officials said.

The Courage has 11 players unavailable after being placed in COVID protocol while Gotham is without four players for the same reason.

The cancelation comes just one day after the NWSL put a new policy in place which allows teams to sign players to short-term contracts if a COVID-19 outbreak places a team’s ability to field a team and play a game in jeopardy.

The new rules will go for 60 days and be re-evaluated by the league and the NWSL Players Association. It’s similar to the set deal in place for national team replacement players.

Teams were required to have a minimum of 14 players suited up for game. This will let teams carry enough players to get to the non-COVID minimum of 18 players.

Last year the North Carolina Courage were only able to muster 15 players for their date with Kansas City on July 23, 2021.