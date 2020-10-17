NC Courage gives up 3-goal halftime lead to end with 3-3 tie against Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Ally Haran scored in stoppage time to give the Orlando Pride a 3-3 come-from-behind draw with the North Carolina Courage in a fall series match Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League.
Led by Brazilian Debinha with two goals, but Courage built a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The Pride closed the gap early in the second half when Marisa Viggiano scored on a rebound.
Orlando then got closer with Kristen Edmonds’ goal in the 71st minute, then tied it on Haran’s goal off a cross from Marta.
