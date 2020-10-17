NC Courage gives up 3-goal halftime lead to end with 3-3 tie against Orlando

FILE — North Carolina Courage’s Debinha (10) receives the ball during the first half of an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against the Portland Thorns at Zions Bank Stadium, Friday, July 17, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Ally Haran scored in stoppage time to give the Orlando Pride a 3-3 come-from-behind draw with the North Carolina Courage in a fall series match Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Led by Brazilian Debinha with two goals, but Courage built a 3-0 lead at halftime.

The Pride closed the gap early in the second half when Marisa Viggiano scored on a rebound.

Orlando then got closer with Kristen Edmonds’ goal in the 71st minute, then tied it on Haran’s goal off a cross from Marta.

