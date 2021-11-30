NC Courage trade superstar midfielder Sam Mewis to Kansas City

United States midfielder Sam Mewis waves to fans on a float while being honored with a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Courage traded superstar midfielder Sam Mewis to Kansas City. In exchange, the Courage received defender Kiki Pickett and a first-round pick in the 2022 NWSL draft.

The team also announced it acquired discovery rights to two-time ACC defensive player of the year Malia Berkely in exchange for its first-round pick.

President and general manager Curt Johnson said the move was made with the upcoming expansion draft in mind. The expansion draft rules allow each team to protect just one allocated player.

“It was important to proactively seek trade partners as opposed to wait and lose an allocated player for little in return. These conversations resulted in this trade,” Johnson said.

“Sam is a fantastic player and even better person. We know she will go on to do incredible things in the next chapter of her career and we are grateful to her for the impact she has made throughout her time with the Courage. She will certainly be missed.”

Mewis also spent a season in England with Manchester City. She helped them to a second-place finish in the league and the 2019-20 Women’s FA Cup. Internationally, Mewis won the 2019 Women’s World Cup with the United States.

Mewis was named the 2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.

Pickett was the fourth overall pick in last year’s draft. She made 16 appearances for the Kansas City Current last season. She was nominated for Rookie of the Year, a news release said.

“We are really excited about the addition of Kiki to our locker room,” Interim Head Coach Sean Nahas said. “She’s a player who brings great energy, personality, and passion for the game, along with a fantastic technical foundation and soccer IQ. She is someone we can add different nuances to and she’ll fit well in to how we want to play. We look forward to the positive impact Kiki will bring here to Courage country.”

Berkely was one of the most decorated players in Florida State University history. She had four goals and 14 assists in her 84 collegiate matches for the Seminoles. She even has some experience playing at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary as she helped FSU to a 1-0 win over North Carolina in the 2018 NCAA Championship.