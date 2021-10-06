NC Courage, women’s soccer as a whole show solidarity in return to play after sexual coercion scandal

North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville FC players pause and gather at midfield during the first half of an NWSL soccer match in Cary, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville took the field Wednesday, but winning or losing a soccer game was the last thing on anyone’s mind. After the events of the last seven days, simply holding a game is a win.

Fans filled the stands wearing black T-shirts and holding signs saying things like “No more silence” and wearing shirts with the slogan “believe in women.

Though the Courage certainly pieced together an outstanding performance in winning 3-1, the most significant moment of the night came in the 6th minute. Both teams joined together in solidarity at the center circle for one minute in recognition of the six years it took for Mana Shim, Sinead Farrelly, and all those who fought for too long to be heard.

It wasn’t just in North Carolina. Players and coaches in the Gotham FC and Washington Spirit match also linked arms at midfield at the 6-minute mark.

The NC Courage Twitter account sent out a picture of the group with a simple caption: “Together”.

The players and coaches said in advance they would not be speaking to the media after the match and would let the NWSLPA list of demands peak for them.

Here are the demands released by the NWSLPA:

We will be relentless in our pursuit of a league that deserves the players in it. #NoMoreSilence pic.twitter.com/0aa7IbM2Th — NWSLPA (@nwsl_players) October 6, 2021