NC high school sports allowed to resume June 15, NCHSAA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – High Schools in North Carolina will be allowed to resume athletics again on June 15, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on high school sports across the state as Gov. Roy Cooper closed schools to slow the spread of the virus.

The dead period was originally scheduled to end June 1.

At the end of May, NCHSAA extended that dead period until June 15.

Monday’s announcement by NCHSAA also includes guidelines for returning to play.

NCHSAA is leaving it up to districts to put even stricter restrictions in place or even delay the return to sports.