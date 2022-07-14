GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some of the brightest tennis stars from all over North Carolina will be in Greenville for a weekend of United States Tennis Association play.

Greenville is host to the 2022 USTA North Carolina Local Track Junior Team Tennis State Championships. The event runs Friday-Sunday and will be played at five locations in Greenville: Elm Street Park, Evans Park, Greenville Country Club, J.H. Rose High School and River Birch Tennis Center.

At least 65 teams with about 400 players from each of the NC local leagues (Cary, Charlotte, Durham, Downeast, Greensboro, Lake Norman, Raleigh, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem) will compete. Typically, at least six players — plus managers, coaches and parents — travel to the tournament, with some teams bringing more than 10 individuals.

The winner of each division will be determined by the total number of games won, with awards given to first and second place teams in each division. All awards will be presented at River Birch Tennis Center on Sunday.

“The City of Greenville is both excited and honored to be hosting the USTA Junior Statewide Tennis Tournament,” states President and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC Andrew Schmidt. “We look forward to having these outstanding young tennis players compete in Greenville and extend a warm welcome to the families of the participants as well.”

USTA NC’s Director of Junior Play, Joanna Scott, expressed her excitement for the event.

“We are thrilled to be going to Greenville for our JTT state tournament, the folks at the Greenville Sports Commission have been amazing to work with in planning the fine details to ensure we execute a smooth event. Equally as wonderful to work alongside has been Greenville Parks and Rec, Greenville Country Club and local high schools.

“USTA NC cannot put these events on without the support of the community. We are grateful and truly excited about these next couple of days. We hope this tournament hooks more players and their families to the game if tennis.”

USTA North Carolina’s Local Track JTT program supports coed teams in four age levels, with thousands of players across the state. The teams, which represent various clubs, parks, recreational departments and organizations, have finished at the top of their local leagues played in 10 and Under, 12 and Under, 14 and Under, and 18 and Under levels. Within each age level, teams are divided into two different skill levels: intermediate and advanced.