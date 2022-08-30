RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson met with the media Tuesday after staying up late coming up with a game plan for ECU starting quarterback Holton Ahlers.

Gibson is impressed with the veteran signal caller and he knows his defense will be tested on Saturday.

“Always the biggest worry as a defensive coach that first game is live tackling—for 70, 80, 90 plays, whatever we have to play,” he said.

Hear what else is on the coach’s mind from communication to the past-paced nature that ECU will bring to the game.