RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. State women’s basketball team continues to dominate as they rolled Kansas State on Monday to earn a spot in the Sweet 16.

The Wolfpack beat the Wildcats 89-57 at Reynold Coliseum on the N.C. State campus.

Kansas State led 11-10 halfway through the first quarter but quickly fell behind after State ended the first on a 7-2 run.

Kayla Jones had 18 points on 8 of 9 shooting while Raina Perez had 15 points for the Pack.

State’s Elissa Cunane got two quick fouls and sat out most of the first half. She finished with 4 points.

Monday’s game marks the final home game for Cunane and fellow senior Kai Crutchfield.

N.C. State faces the winner of Notre Dame/Oklahoma on Saturday in Connecticut.