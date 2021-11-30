NC State football lands 8 on All-ACC teams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pitt dominated the 2021 All-ACC teams with 12 selections while N.C. State, Wake Forest, and Boston College each had eight.

The Coastal division champion Panthers filled a total of 12 spots on the first, second and third teams with quarterback Kenny Pickett getting the nod on the first team.

Each of the conference’s 14 teams earned at least three selections to the All-ACC teams, which were chosen by a voting panel of 50 media members and each of the league’s head coaches.

For the Wolfpack, Ikem Ekwonu was the lone first-team selection but the defensive team includes tackle Corey Durden, linebacker Drake Thomas, and safety Tanner Ingle.

Zonovan Knight earned a first-team nod on special teams along with Trenton Gill as punter.

North Carolina receiver Josh Adams was the lone Tar Heel named to the first team.

2021 All-ACC Football Teams

First-Team Offense

QB – Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 181

RB – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 187

RB – Mataeo Durant, Duke, 154

WR – Jordan Addison, Pitt, 186

WR – Josh Downs, North Carolina, 161

WR – Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 131 (tie)

WR – A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 131 (tie)

TE – Jelani Woods, Virginia, 134

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 126

OT – Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 170

OT – Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 104

OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College, 156

OG – Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 65

C – Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 86

First-Team Defense

DE – Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 189

DE – Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 112

DT – Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 133

DT – Corey Durden, NC State, 78 (tie)

DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson, 78 (tie)

LB – Drake Thomas, NC State, 148

LB – Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 134

LB – James Skalski, Clemson, 128

CB – Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 110

CB – Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 105

S – Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 106

S – Tanner Ingle, NC State, 92

First-Team Special Teams

PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 183

P – Trenton Gill, NC State, 142

SP – Zonovan Knight, NC State, 146

Second-Team Offense

QB – Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 80

RB – Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 120

RB – Pat Garwo, Boston College, 86

WR – Charleston Rambo, Miami, 126

WR – Emeka Emezie, NC State, 110

WR – Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 91

TE – Lucas Krull, Pitt, 80

AP – Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 77

OT – Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 94

OT – Carter Warren, Pitt, 69

OG – Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 62

OG – DJ Scaife, Miami, 56

C – Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 62

Second-Team Defense

DE – Myles Murphy, Clemson, 108

DE – Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt, 98

DT – Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 72

DT – Myles Murphy, North Carolina, 69

LB – Yasir Addullah, Louisville, 92

LB – Nick Jackson, Virginia, 84

LB – Quez Jackson, Georgia Tech, 71 (tie)

LB – SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 71 (tie)

CB – Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 76

CB – Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 60 (tie)

CB – Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 60 (tie)

S – Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 76

S – Brandon Hill, Pitt, 68

Second-Team Special Teams

PK – B.T. Potter, Clemson, 87

P – Lou Hedley, Miami, 98

SP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 112

Third-Team Offense

QB – Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 68

RB – Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, 62

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 54

WR – Zay Flowers, Boston College, 77

WR – Billy Kemp, Virginia, 37

WR – Jake Bobo, Duke, 32

TE – Marshon Ford, Louisville, 72

AP – Jordan Addison, Pitt, 75

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College, 68

OT – Gabe Houy, Pitt, 44

OG – Marcus Minor, Pitt, 53

OG – Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 53

C – Grant Gibson, NC State, 53

Third-Team Defense

DE – Keir Thomas, Florida State, 53

DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson, 52

DT – Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 60

DT – DeWayne Carter, Duke, 51

LB – Shaka Heyward, Duke, 45

LB – Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 40

LB – Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, 39

CB – Brandon Sebastian, Boston College, 58

CB – Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 40

S – Cam’Ron Kelly, North Carolina, 61

S – Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 58

Third-Team Special Teams

PK – Sam Scarton, Pitt, 55

P – Peter Moore, Virginia Tech, 83

SP – Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech, 57

Honorable Mention

QB – Sam Howell, North Carolina, 19

QB – Devin Leary, NC State, 18

RB – Zonovan Knight, NC State, 45

RB – Jaylan Knighton, Miami, 31

WR – Jake Bobo, Duke, 32

WR – Tre Turner, Virginia Tech, 25

TE – Trae Barry, Boston College, 25

TE – Davis Allen, Clemson, 22

TE – Brandon Chapman, Wake Forest, 18

TE – Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt, 16

AP – Will Shipley, Clemson, 41

AP – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 38

OT – Zion Nelson, Miami, 41

OT – Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 37

OT – Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech, 27

OT – Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 25

OT – Bobby Haskins, Virginia, 22

OT – Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech, 15

OG – Will Putnam, Clemson, 45

OG – Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 42

OG – Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 41

OG – Jake Kradel, Pitt, 37

OG – Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 30

OG – Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 28

OG – Jacob Monk, Duke, 24

OG – Devontay Love-Taylor, Florida State, 23

OG – Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 21

C – Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke, 43

C – Owen Drexel, Pitt, 41

C – Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 38

C – Airon Servais, Syracuse, 20

C – Cole Bentley, Louisville, 19

C – Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 17

DE – Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 49

DE – Marcus Valdez, Boston College, 23

DE – Daniel Joseph, NC State, 22

DE – Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19

DT – Robert Cooper, Florida State, 50

DT – Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 48

DT – Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech, 41

DT – Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 36

DT – Josh Black, Syracuse, 32

DT – Djimon Brooks, Georgia Tech, 15

LB – Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 38

LB – Luke Masterson, Wake Forest, 37

LB – Isaiah Moore, NC State, 35

LB – Baylon Spector, Clemson, 32

LB – C.J. Avery, Louisville, 31

LB – Phil Campbell III, Pitt, 18

LB – Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 16

LB – John Petrishen, Pitt, 15

CB – Tony Grimes, North Carolina, 39

CB – Damarri Mathis, Pitt, 38

CB – Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 38

CB – Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 35

CB – Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 34

CB – Caelen Carson, Wake Forest, 23

CB – Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 22

CB – Shyheim Battle, NC State, 20

S – Nolan Turner, Clemson, 52

S – Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 43

S – Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 42

S – Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 39

S – Nasir Peoples, Virginia Tech, 37

S – Kenderick Duncan, Louisville, 31

S – Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville, 23

S – Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech, 23

S – James Williams, Miami, 17

PK – Andy Borregales, Miami, 27

P – Will Spiers, Clemson, 22

SP – Jaylen Stinson, Duke, 43

SP – Cal Adomitis, Pitt, 26