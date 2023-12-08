RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson added another award to his trophy case on Friday night.

Wilson took home the 2023 Chuck Bednarik Award, which honors the most outstanding defensive player in the country.

He won the award over finalists that included Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu.

Previously named the winner of the ACC Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Butkus Award, the graduate student continues his spree of accolades following a dominant 2023 season.

Wilson was a force to be reckoned with throughout the year, leading the ACC with 138 tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss. He also collected six sacks, broke up 10 passes, forced a fumble, and recovered two more, while catching three interceptions.

He’s the first Bednarik finalist for the Wolfpack since Bradley Chubb in 2017.