NC State proposes loss of scholarship in response to NCAA’s Notice of Allegations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State has proposed losing a men’s basketball scholarship among other penalties in response to the NCAA Notice of Allegations related to the recruitment of Dennis Smith Jr.
North Carolina State University released its response Monday to the NCAA’s July Notice of Allegations that centers around a $40,000 pay from T.J. Gassnola to then assistant basketball coach Orlando Early.
N.C. State’s proposed self-imposed penalties include:
- Loss of one scholarship for the 2021-22 recruiting class.
- Reduce the number of official recruiting visits during the current academic year.
- No unofficial recruiting visits during a two-week period during the current academic year.
- $5,000 fine.
The school’s response also says it has implemented new complimentary admissions policies and procedures that include but is not limited to a stricter adherence to individuals identified as business contacts and on-site monitoring of all complimentary tickets by athletics compliance.
This story will be updated.
