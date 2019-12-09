NC State proposes loss of scholarship in response to NCAA’s Notice of Allegations

DURHAM, NC – JANUARY 23: Dennis Smith Jr. #4 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack drives in for a dunk as time expires during their win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 23, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 84-82. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State has proposed losing a men’s basketball scholarship among other penalties in response to the NCAA Notice of Allegations related to the recruitment of Dennis Smith Jr.

North Carolina State University released its response Monday to the NCAA’s July Notice of Allegations that centers around a $40,000 pay from T.J. Gassnola to then assistant basketball coach Orlando Early.

N.C. State’s proposed self-imposed penalties include:

Loss of one scholarship for the 2021-22 recruiting class.

Reduce the number of official recruiting visits during the current academic year.

No unofficial recruiting visits during a two-week period during the current academic year.

$5,000 fine.

The school’s response also says it has implemented new complimentary admissions policies and procedures that include but is not limited to a stricter adherence to individuals identified as business contacts and on-site monitoring of all complimentary tickets by athletics compliance.

