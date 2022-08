RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State’s starting quarterback Devin Leary met with the media on Tuesday.

The veteran signal caller is excited to be playing such a high profile game right off the bat.

“My full focus is on the team. My full focus is on ECU,” he said leading into their opening game coming up on Saturday in Greenville.

Hear what Leary had to say about being touted as a first round draft pick and what he did last weekend with college football games on TV.