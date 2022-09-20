RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a 3-0 start to the season, NC State’s Devin Leary said he’s happy with the outcome, despite his stats as quarterback not turning out as expected of him.

“As long as your team is winning, you’re doing your job,” Leary said. “So, I’m just gonna continue to do my job.”

After Tuesday’s practice, Leary also discussed how he is preparing his guys this week as the Pack plays a team they should roll. Plus, what did he say to Demi Sumo-Kanngbaye after the rookie’s tough fumble this past weekend?