RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State freshman Tommy White has entered the transfer portal, according to Kendall Rogers with D1 Baseball.

White set the NCAA record for home runs in a single season by a freshman in his only season in Raleigh.

He was an All-ACC selection and hit .362 and 74 RBIs.

The Wolfpack missed out on an NCAA Tournament bid after a run in the ACC Tournament last week.

Rumors began to swirl about White’s future in Raleigh following the conference tournament.

His transfer destination has yet to be announced.