RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State will discontinue its varsity rifle program following the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year, the university announced Tuesday.

“After much consideration and a thoughtful evaluation of our program, we came to this difficult decision,” said Athletics Director Boo Corrigan. “Being able to provide a top-level Division I experience for our student-athletes is our first priority and it is no longer feasible to do this for our rifle program.”

The program, which has been sponsored at N.C. State since 1958, will honor the scholarships of the impacted student-athletes on the coed roster through their undergraduate years at the university at the level of financial aid they are presently receiving, according to a release from N.C. State.

The student-athletes will also continue to receive access to academic support, sports psychology and sports medicine resources through their time at the university.

NC State further said it will provide administrative support if the students choose to make the program into a club sport once they get it established.

The Wolfpack has been one of just 22 rifle programs in the NCAA and the sport is the only one at the university that does not or will not compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference.