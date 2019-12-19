NC State, UNC, Duke all welcome latest recruiting classes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State, Duke, and North Carolina all announced the newest additions to their football teams during national signing day on Wednesday.

The Wolfpack signed 17 new players. Of them, six are from North Carolina. Defensive lineman Devin Vann (Cary HS) Ezemdi and tight end Udoh (Terry Sanford HS) represent central North Carolina in the newest bunch.

Eight of N.C. State’s newest players will enroll in January.

The Tar Heels added 25 newcomers — a dozen of whom will enroll early. There are 14 North Carolina natives joining the UNC ranks. Offensive lineman Jonathan Adorno (Rolesville HS), defensive back Jayden Chalmers (Lee County HS), defensive lineman Desmond Evans (Lee County HS), and running back D.J. Jones (Pine Forest HS) all represent central North Carolina.

This recruiting class aims to bolster the offensive and defensive fronts. The Tar Heels welcome five defensive linemen and four offensive linemen.

Duke added 16 to its football program on Wednesday. Two are from North Carolina, including defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles (Knightdale HS). Five are expected to enroll in January.

The Blue Devils focused on defense as they signed three linebackers and three defensive backs.