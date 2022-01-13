NC State uses big 2nd half to topple Lousiville, 79-63

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina State guard Dereon Seabron Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Terquavion Smith scored 24 points, Jericole Hellems added 19 and the duo combined for 11 of North Carolina State’s 12 3-pointers in a 79-63 victory over Louisville.

N.C. State, coached by former Louisville assistant coach Kevin Keatts, won just its third game at Louisville in 10 attempts.

The Cardinals had won six of the last seven overall.

Dereon Seabron had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for N.C. State.

Sydney Curry, averaging 2.8 points per game and 7 minutes, scored 22 points in 24 minutes for Louisville (10-6, 4-2).

Noah Locke and Dre Davis each added 13 points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories