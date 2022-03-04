GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored nine of her 15 points during third-ranked North Carolina State’s dominating third-quarter performance, helping the Wolfpack beat Florida State 84-54 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Top-seeded N.C. State began its march toward a third straight tournament title by shooting 52%.

That included the Wolfpack scoring on seven of eight possessions out of halftime.

That turned a 36-23 lead into a 22-point margin by midway through the period.

Elissa Cunane also scored 15 points for the Wolfpack.

Sara Bejedi scored a career-best 21 points to lead ninth-seeded Florida State, which is hoping for an NCAA Tournament bid.