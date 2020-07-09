5 positive COVID-19 cases among NC State student-athletes, coaches

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State has five cases of COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff, a school official confirmed Thursday.

Since May 29, the University has tested 315 student-athletes, coaches and staff members with only five returning as positive, according to Senior Associate Athletic Director Fred Demarest.

N.C. State has made several changes to its athletics operations and schedules in response to the pandemic.

Members of the football and basketball teams came back to campus in June.

Students-athletes participating in cross-country, soccer and volleyball are slated to return in August.

The Wolfpack’s first home football game is Sept. 12 against Mississippi State.

On Wednesday, UNC-Chapel Hill confirmed 37 of 429 student-athletes, coaches, and staff returning to campus tested positive for COVID-19.

UNC-CH has delayed voluntary football workouts by a week in response to the positive cases.

Also Wednesday, the Ivy League announced it was canceling all fall sports due to the pandemic.