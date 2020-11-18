A far cry from last season, N.C. State’s offense is surpassing expectations

North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) runs the ball while chased by Virginia Tech defender Divine Deablo, left, and Keonta Jenkins (33) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren knew he had to make some changes following last season’s disappointing 4-8 campaign.

The Wolfpack offense was a mess – ranking 12th in the ACC, averaging just 22 points per contest.

Doeren’s biggest move was the hiring of offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

Beck had earlier success at Ohio State and Texas and now has the Wolfpack offense humming.

State is scoring 33.5 points per game which ranks 6th in the league.

“It all starts with the leadership over there and the way Tim (Beck) has got those guys to buy in,” said Doeren. “It’s been fun to watch and be a part of it and it’s still evolving and that’s kind of the cool part of it. Each week he’s tweeking it here and there.”

The offense has thrived despite missing injured starting quarterback Devin Leary.

The Pack offensive line has also had key injuries to deal with. But this tight-knit group has been able to overcome those bumps in the road.

“The type of bond that we have with each other is ten times better than it was last year,” junior running back Ricky Person admitted. “Coach Beck plays a huge role but I just feel the brotherhood that we have is helping us make these big plays that we’re making.”

And according to the players, it all starts during the week.

The offense is dialed in thanks to practice habits that are getting results.

“In practice, the ball is not on the ground really ever,” bragged junior wide receiver Thayer Thomas. “We are just connecting on a lot of plays and the timing is getting better and that’s obviously coming with reps.”

And reps are important, especially when breaking in a new offense.

Losing spring practice and having a disjointed fall camp due to the pandemic took valuable practice time away from this unit.

Now, all caught up, the Pack offense is on a roll.

“I think he (Beck) deserves a lot of credit for that,” Doeren demanded. “And I think the players deserve a lot of credit for that. They bought in, they were excited about the change, they were really good learners and they’re making plays.”



And it shows. The Wolfpack has already surpassed its win total of a year ago, thanks in part to a rejuvenated offense.