A sense of normalcy returns to Carter-Finley Stadium, even if just for one night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday night, the parking lots outside of Carter-Finley Stadium once again had life to them.

Fathers and daughters played catch. The sound of a sizzling grill and the smells in the air marked a return to normalcy for college football.

But nothing more said “football is back” than seeing the North Carolina State University student section back in full force.

“It was great having them back in the student section. It was just awesome,” gushed Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. “It’s Thursday night and it’s what we were hoping for and I think the kids fed off of you and it means a lot to them.”

Football is a game of emotions. Speed and natural ability can’t be taught, but playing with passion is a great equalizer. For a player, passion can come from within but it can also come with a little help.

“So they play a huge role especially on defense bringing that energy and feeding it to us and we feed off of them,” said sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas. “It’s great to see that and have that back.”

If for just one night the game of college football many have grown to love looked and felt…normal.

The Pack trounced South Florida, 45-0.