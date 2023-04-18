RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This might be the closest thing you’ll ever see to a trade in college sports.

North Carolina State picked up a transfer from Clemson on the same day one of the Wolfpack players transferred to the Tigers.

Former Clemson center Ben Middlebrooks announced he was coming to N.C. State on Tuesday. Not long after that, Jack Clark — who played last season for the Wolfpack — said he picked Clemson.

The 6-foot-11 Middlebrooks made seven starts as a sophomore last season for the Tigers and averaged 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game. He has two years of eligibility left.

Clark, who is 6-8, averaged nine points and 6.9 rebounds while starting 17 of the 23 games he played in his lone season for N.C. State. He has one year left.