Back-to-back double-doubles lead to ACC player of week honors for NC State’s Seabron

North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron (1) drives around Bucknell’s Andrew Funk (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State guard Dereon Seabron has been named ACC Player of the Week after posting back-to-back double-doubles to start the season.

In the Wolfpack’s season-opener against Bucknell, the redshirt sophomore finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Seabron’s two free throws in the final seconds sealed the win for the Pack against Bucknell.

He then scored 21 points and 10 rebounds in the next game against Colgate.

The Pack won both contests.

For the opening week, Seabron averaged 19.5 points, 11 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.