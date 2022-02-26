RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Manny Bates caused quite a commotion at N.C. State’s Senior Day at PNC Arena Saturday.

The Wolfpack honored Jericole Hellems and Thomas Allen before the team’s rivalry meeting with UNC-Chapel Hill.

But also taking the court was Bates, N.C. State’s injured star player. The Fayetteville native still has eligibility left.

So why would he take part in Senior Day?

“He’s graduating,” said N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts of Bates. “And he wanted to go through Senior Day with Jericole. They came in together and they are close. “We didn’t give him a framed jersey on purpose because he still has eligibility.”

Bates is technically a junior and he’ll graduate this spring. The shot-blocking center has options: he can transfer, head to the NBA or come back to N.C. State next season.

“I wouldn’t read too much into it,” Keatts said. “I knew the first time I said ‘alright we’ll let him go through as a senior,’ everyone’s going to say ‘oh no that’s not a good sign.’ It’s really nothing.”

Bates has been quiet about what his plans are for next season. A shoulder injury less than a minute into the first game of the year ended Bates’s season in a flash.

An NBA prospect before the season began, you would think Bates would need another year at the college level to prove himself. If so, will that come at N.C. State or another school?

“Once the season is over we’ll sit down and have a bunch of conversations,” said Keatts. “To be honest we’ll figure out what is the best decision for him and figure it out from there but I have not had a conversation.”

Seeing North Carolina’s star center Armando Bacot score 28 points, grab 18 rebounds and block five shots against the Pack in the Tar Heels 84-74 win on Saturday showed just how much N.C. State misses Bates.

Keatts said with Bates the Wolfpack is a top-30 team next season.

There will be a lot riding on that upcoming conversation.