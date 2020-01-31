Beer sales coming to NC State baseball games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following in line with football and basketball – beer sales are coming to N.C. State baseball games.

The University announced on Friday that policies needed for beer sales at Doak Field at Dail Park have been finalized.

The Wolfpack’s first game is Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. against James Madison.

Key items on game day beer sales:

Beer will be sold at tents adjacent to concession stands on the concourse.

The selection will be Coors Light ($8), Blue Moon ($9), Truly ($8), Old Tuffy ($9) and IPA ($9).

Beer will be sold in cans and/or plastic bottles only – not on draft. Containers are easier to transport, stock and keep cold, and can be served to fans faster, reducing line wait times.

Fans will need to show legal identification proving they are 21 years of age or over each time they purchase a beer. Anyone appearing under the age of 30 will be subject to ID check and will be required to wear a wristband.

Per state law, customers will be sold one beer per person per ID per purchase.

Everyone serving beer in the stadium will be a certified and properly trained server.

Beer will not be sold to anyone appearing to be intoxicated.

Beer sales will begin when general stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to first pitch and last call is at the end of the seventh inning.

No beer container may be brought in or out of the stadium, including empty containers.

