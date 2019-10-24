Blake Harris no longer on NC State basketball team

BOSTON (AP) - AJ Dillon ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, David Bailey had two long TD runs with 181 yards and Boston College pounded the Atlantic Coast Conference's top rushing defense in a 45-24 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday.

Dillon had scores of 2, 3 and 8 yards as the Eagles (4-3, 2-2 ACC) ran for 429 yards on 60 attempts.