Blake Harris no longer on NC State basketball team

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 14: Blake Harris #55 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack looks to pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State guard Blake Harris is no longer on the N.C. State basketball team, the school’s athletic department announced Thursday.

The junior departed the Wolfpack program for personal reasons, the school said.

Harris, a Chapel Hill native, transferred to N.C. State as a sophomore after playing his freshman year at Missouri.

He averaged 3.1 points and 1.5 assists per game last season.

Future plans for Harris were not immediately available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

